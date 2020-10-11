'It’s wonderful news': Doctors, public health officials hopeful after promising COVID-19 vaccine report

Pfizer says its vaccine may be 90 percent effective.

HOUSTON — Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the United States, including Texas, came promising news Monday about a vaccine.

Pfizer officials say early data show the company’s vaccine may be 90 percent effective at preventing the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A monitoring board found 94 infections in Pfizer’s study out of nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

The drug company warns the results can change by the time the study ends.

“It’s wonderful news,” said Dr. Robert Atmar, a professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine in the Texas Medical Center. “It’s a testament to technology and science that we’ve been able to do the clinical trials in the midst of a pandemic.”

Dr. Atmar points out scientists still have not reviewed Pfizer’s preliminary results.

“The other piece of information we don’t know yet is how long that protection will work,” he said.

Pfizer plans to submit an emergency use authorization with the FDA once its trial is completed in two weeks.

If the feds sign off, Dr. David Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System, believes the vaccine could likely start distribution after the new year.

Pfizer officials say the company has 50 million doses ready to go, about half of which will go to Americans.

Each patient needs two doses, so that breaks down to about 12.5 million Americans in the first vaccination wave.

“It’s really left up to the states to decide how they want to approach the issue of prioritization,” said Dr. Callender. “In Texas, we have a number of medical and public health experts who have been working with our state leaders to set that priority system in place.”

Pfizer officials say medical workers, first responders, and the elderly would be first in line for the vaccine. The company is working with the U.S. military to distribute it.

Dr. David Persse, Public Health Authority for the city of Houston, said different companies have different ways of getting vaccines into the community.