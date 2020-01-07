Doctors fear Fourth of July weekend could lead to spike in COVID-19 cases

Houston doctors are begging you to be smart this weekend, wherever you are and whatever you do.

HOUSTON, Texas — With Fourth of July around the corner, doctors at Texas Medical Center say you can have a great time while also staying safe. It’s our day for flags, fireworks and freedom, but this year, Fourth of July will look a little different.

“I think it’s really important that we’re not saying don’t enjoy Fourth of July weekend. We’re saying this holiday and this year, we really need to be practicing social distance," Dr. Bela Patel with Memorial Hermann and UT Health said.

“Make it smaller, make it a smaller celebration, rather than large group celebration," Patel said.

Patel said we saw it first when cases surged after the Memorial Day holiday. She said if we’re not careful now, things could get worse.

“A few weeks from now, Houston will have serious elevations in rates of hospitalization, and I think the plans of opening up our community will also be affected," Patel said.

Which, Clint Pasche with the Greater Houston Partnership, said would be catastrophic for the economy.

“The last thing we want to have happen is more businesses having to reduce their operations or close down over a certain period of time," Pasche said.

Bars are already closed so he’s asking you to help keep everything else open.

“We have to do the right things, the things we know to do; wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands when you’re out in public. If we can do that and we can do that together, we can keep our economy reopen and keep it done safely and successfully and that’s what we’re asking folks to do," Pasche said.

So on a day we’re celebrating our country’s freedom, doctors and businesses are asking you to protect its health.

