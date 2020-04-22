Doctor solves mystery of Charlotte woman who tested positive for COVID-19 after claiming she never left the house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — *EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video is from April 10 when we first learned Rachel Brummert tested positive for COVID-19*
Remember the story about the Charlotte woman who tested positive for COVID-19 after she said she hadn't left the house in three weeks.
Well, an epidemiologist has solved the case of where Rachel Brummert contracted the virus.
Before Brummert closed herself off in her -- even secluding herself from her husband who grocery shops but is temporarily living in a separate room in their house -- she visited her local pharmacy.
The epidemiologist traced her exposure back to the keypad she used at the pharmacy.
Brummert thought she may have contracted the coronavirus from a woman who volunteered to drop off groceries at her doorstep once. That woman later tested positive for COVID-19.
Brummert said she barely had any contact with the woman and never touched her but believed it was possible she could have contracted the virus from the groceries.
"I felt a little relieved it wasn't the groceries," Brummert told WCNC Charlotte's Nate Morabito in a follow-up interview.
Brummert is continuing to recover from the coronavirus. She hasn't had a fever in more than three days now.
"It's been a horrible few weeks both physically and emotionally and I really want to move on," she said.
