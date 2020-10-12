You ask, we answer: Do you still have to wear a mask after you get a COVID-19 vaccine?

KHOU 11 gets answers to your questions about the first round of COVID-19 vaccines.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is finding the experts to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccines.

The first round of vaccinations is expected to be right around the corner, but some people are skeptical.

As we found out, viewers still have lots of questions.

We asked Dr. Catherine Troisi, UT Health’s School of Public Health infectious disease epidemiologist, to help us answer your questions.

Question 1: How long will the vaccine protect you?

“That’s a really good question,” Troisi said. “We’re not sure, because the vaccines haven’t been around long enough to tell. Are they going to last a year, two years, a lifetime? Based on evidence, we believe protection will last at least six months. It may be longer. With other coronaviruses that cause colds, protection seems to last about a year.”

Question 2: Do you still have to wear a mask around other people after you’ve gotten a vaccine?

“The answer to that, unfortunately, is yes,” Troisi said. “First of all, you’re not sure you’re protected. The vaccines are 95-percent effective more or less, but that leaves five-percent that are not going to have immunity after vaccination.”

Question 3: Can you take the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine in the same month?