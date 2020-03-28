TURIN, Italy — If pictures from public places across the United States are any indication, avoiding large gatherings, sheltering in place and or abiding by health officials’ recommendations to stop the spread of COVID-19 has not been easy for Americans.

Italians understand those feelings very well. They’ve been living in quarantine and under escalating levels of restrictions for several weeks.

Lenny, who wanted KHOU 11 to only use his first name, was born in America, but has lived most of his life in Italy. He now lives in the northern part of the country in a small town near Turin, which is a few hours away from Milan, the country’s financial capital.

As of March 27, Italy recorded 9,134 coronavirus deaths. On the same day, the U.S. marked 100,000 confirmed COVID19 cases, the first country to reach that number.

“We were the first ones to encounter this virus, and our younger population did not take it seriously,” Lenny said. “They were still going out, they were having their drinks, they were partying. Unfortunately, older people will be sacrificed because of younger kids.”

And it all comes down to choices. People choosing not to stay home.

“It's a mix of ignorance and arrogance, again, because the arrogant side is on, ‘nothing's going to happen to me. I'm fine. I'm healthy. I'm fit. I work out. I'm young. I go jogging every day or whatever.’ And the other one is ignorance, because you don't know the facts and you don't know how aggressive this virus is. You want to avoid situations where you have, where we have to play God,” Lenny said.

Italy is one of the countries that’s been hit the hardest by COVID-19. Doctors there have had to choose who gets to use a ventilator, basically deciding who lives or dies.

“Any nation would have had these issues, because I don’t think that anyone is prepared to receive a certain amount of patients in intensive care,” Lenny said.

He told KHOU 11 stricter quarantine measures cleared the streets.

“It is a big deal,” he said. “This is a big deal, really, prevention. Prevention. Stay home. Stay home. Stay home. This is the deal. Do not think that you are totally immune to this.”

Lenny acknowledges it’s not easy to stay home.

“Things that usually would make you angry, you start to miss them,” he said. “It's now been three weeks that we're working from home, and it seems like it's been forever.”

But staying at home is the only choice Lenny can live with.

“Your 80-year-old neighbor who will pass away probably will not bother you,” he said. “But if the 80-year-old is your mother or your father, I think you may have issues with that.”

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

