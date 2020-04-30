Disney now selling face masks, donating profits to hard-hit states

Disney said one million masks will be donated to MedShare, which will distribute to children and families around the country.

Theme parks and stores have been closed for more than a month, but Disney is still trying to give back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney Parks Blog announced Thursday that cloth face masks are now available to buy on ShopDisney. The face masks feature characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Pixar favorites and characters from Star Wars and Marvel films.

The masks can be pre-ordered now in three sizes and in packs of four for $19.99, and they are estimated to ship in June.

Disney also said it would be donating one million cloth masks to children and families "in underserved and vulnerable communities" across the country, including Florida and California where its U.S. theme parks are located. Those masks will be distributed by non-profit organization MedShare.

And, the company said it will donate all profits from the sales of masks -- up to $1 million -- in the U.S. to MedShare through Sept. 30.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare, said in a blog post.

“Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

Disney said the face masks adhere to the FDA's recommendations for non-surgical, non-industrial grade masks.

