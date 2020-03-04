NEW YORK — The Walt Disney Co. on Friday overhauled its release schedule by moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies, announcing a new one for the live-action adaption of “Mulan” and pushing one movie, “Artemis Fowl,” to Disney Plus, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Black Widow,” the Marvel entry starring Scarlett Johansson, had been set to kick off the summer movie season. Instead, Disney said it will now open Nov. 6. Such delays have unique ramifications for Marvel movies because of their interconnection. With “Black Widow” on the move, that meant a domino effect, pushing most all upcoming Marvel releases back at least three months.

“Black Widow” took the release date of “The Eternals,” which now moves to February 21 next year. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" departs that February date for May 7, 2021. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” shifts from next May to Nov. 5, 2021. And “Thor: Love and Thunder” is pushed three months, to Feb. 18, 2022.

Disney isn't abandoning the summer completely. “Mulan,” which been scheduled for March and already had its red carpet premiere, will now open July 24. That release date, of course, is subject to movie theaters being reopened by then and the pandemic subsiding.

While Disney shifted nearly all of its big-budget movies, it's going to send one to its streaming service. The Kenneth Branagh-directed science fiction adventure adaptation “Artemis Fowl" will go to Disney Plus instead of opening in theaters. The movie had originally been slate for release last August but had been rescheduled for May of this year. With the exception of Universal's “Trolls World Tour,” the major studios have chosen to delay their top releases rather than push them to digital release and sacrifice box-office revenue.

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' moved to Christmas release because of coronavirus

RELATED: 'Mulan' gets down to business in new trailer for Disney's live-action movie

“Jungle Cruise,” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is being pushed back a full year to July 30, 2021. The release of the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, which Steven Spielberg last month departed as director with James Mangold replacing him, is also being delayed a full year, to July 2022. Harrison Ford will be 80 years old by then.

This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Black Widow."

AP

Wes Anderson's “The French Dispatch” is also postponed from July to Oct. 16.

On Thursday, the Walt Disney Co. announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California.

New release dates for Disney

"Artemis Fowl" - Now set for Disney+ debut (May 29)

"Pixar's Soul" - Still set for June 20

"Mulan" - July 24, 2020

"Black Widow" - Nov. 6, 2020

"Free Guy" - Dec. 2, 2020

"Eternals" - Feb. 21, 2021

"Jungle Cruise" - July 30, 2021

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" - May 7, 2021

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” - Nov. 5, 2021

“Thor: Love and Thunder” - Feb. 18, 2022

Fifth "Indiana Jones" movie - July 2022