Federal mask mandate remains in place as Texas rescinds its COVID restrictions

Gov. Abbott rescinded Texas' mask mandate, but the federal order remains in place. So which one are you supposed to follow?

HOUSTON — The White House says it's doing everything it can to expand COVID-19 mandates. That includes a federal mask mandate.

It makes following the rules a bit confusing.

So, let's start with the federal mask mandate, which went into effect on Jan. 21.

The White House confirms you must wear a mask while on any federal property, so if you're visiting a national park, pack a mask.

Under federal rules, you have to wear a mask while you're at an airport, on a plane, train, city bus, boat or ferry.

Federal agents are at both Houston airports enforcing the policy.

All other properties in Texas now have the power to decide for themselves after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the statewide mask mandate would be rescinded on March 10.

If a business has a sign on their door asking you to wear a mask before you enter, you have to do it. If you don't and you're asked to leave, it could be considered trespassing.

Abbott's order acknowledges the legal consequences. Criminal trespassing is a misdemeanor.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo hopes Texans don't take it that far, but if they do, the Houston Police Department has a plan in place.