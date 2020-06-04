LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is coming from all sorts of places ahead of what’s expected to be a surge in coronavirus patients in the days ahead.

3D printers are being utilized to help provide protective equipment for medical workers.

“It’s thermal plastic so it’s flexible and it can be molded to your face,” said Dr. Diana Sedler.

Sedler, a dentist who hasn’t been able to work because of safer-at-home orders, says she wants to help other medical workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

She and her brother Andrew have given away about 200 3D masks.

