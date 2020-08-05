Dental clinics upgrade sanitation procedures while struggling with PPE shortage

Many Houston-area dentists still cannot open due to short supply of gloves, gowns and masks.

HOUSTON — Houston’s dental clinics have implemented new procedures to adhere to Texas mandates and to keep patients and staff members safe amid the coronavirus crisis.

At the same time, many dentists are struggling with a PPE shortage.

At the Smile Texas dental clinic in Sugar Land, Dr. Rick Kline, D.D.S., said dental visits are safer for patients today than at any other point in history.

“I think these measures are here to stay,” Kline said. “It gives me more peace knowing that they are in place.”

There is no longer a need for a waiting room at Kline’s clinic, where patients wait in their cars until they are ready to be seen.

Patients are pre-screened prior to their appointments. Once they are called, they are given masks and have their temperatures checked. Then they are led to rooms that have been fogged with anti-viral spray, and are ventilated by medical grade, virus-killing air filtration systems.

“We’ve been experts at this for 30 years,” Kline said about upgrading the sanitation procedures.

At the same time, many Houston-area dentists are still unable to open for business.

“There are many practices that have had to postpone being open because they just can’t get their hands on the necessary PPE,” said Dr. Terri Alani, D.D.S. with the Greater Houston Dental Society.

Alani said her clinic has been able to work around the shortage by conserving what they already have.

“We’re putting a level-three mask over our N-95 masks to preserve the life of them,” Alani said. “So we are ‘double masking.'”

Alani said shipments of gloves and gowns are all on back order. She said dentists are having the most trouble procuring the N-95 masks.

Alani said patients are certainly safe. Her concern is for the dentists.

“There is a shortage of PPE for dentists,” Alani said. “So if there are any companies out there hearing this, we could use the help. No question about it. We’re doing our best to help service our patients, but yet, we need help for making sure we have protection for everyone involved.”

