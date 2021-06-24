Delta variant found in 5 Fort Bend residents, health officials confirm

Health officials say 3 of the residents had received only one dose of the COVID vaccine and one had not been vaccinated at all prior to the start of their symptoms.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Five residents were confirmed to have tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19, according to the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services.

Health officials said three of the residents had received only one dose of the COVID vaccine and one had not been vaccinated at all prior to the start of their symptoms. The vaccine status of the fifth resident has not been determined.

Although symptoms were present, no one was hospitalized, health officials said.

Fort Bend health officials stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

“These cases underscore the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with the delta variant becoming more prevalent in the US. Current research shows that two doses of the mRNA vaccines are over 80 percent effective against the delta variant” Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, director of FBCHHS, said. “The best protection that we have against this disease is to be fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated, we encourage you to wear your mask and to maintain a physical distance from others while in public.”

Health officials said they wanted to remind residents who may be planning summer vacations, holiday celebrations and family gatherings to be mindful of the presence of the delta variant.

Centers for Disease Control recently reclassified the delta variant from a variant of interest to a variant of concern. Health officials said these variants of concern have an increased evidence of transmissibility and severe illness.

What should I know about the delta variant?

It’s a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Viruses constantly mutate and most changes aren't concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. In the United Kingdom, the variant is now responsible for 90% of all new infections. In the U.S., it represents 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the country’s dominant type as well.

It's not clear yet whether the variant makes people sicker since more data needs to be collected, said Dr. Jacob John, who studies viruses at the Christian Medical College at Vellore in southern India.

Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the delta variant.

Researchers in England studied how effective the two-dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were against it, compared with the alpha variant that was first detected in the U.K.

The vaccines were protective for those who got both doses, but were less so among those who got one dose.

It's why experts say it's important to be fully vaccinated. And it's why they say making vaccines accessible globally is so critical.