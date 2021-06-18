Why health experts are sounding the alarm about the Delta variant

The Delta variant is putting a hold on Britain's reopening plans and health experts in the U.S. want everyone to be aware.

The U.S. is reopening, COVID case counts are going down along with hospitalizations. So why are health experts warning everyone about the Delta variant?

One word — Britain.

Our neighbors across the pond have similar vaccination rates to the U.S. and were on the verge of reopening for the summer. But now, Britain has put those plans on hold as case numbers climb.

The Delta variant that first emerged in India now makes up 90 percent of the cases in Britain. UK scientists warn that a third wave of coronavirus may have already begun in the country.

Delta variant more contagious

Scientist believes the Delta variant is 60 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant, that is the one first spotted in England. Some studies suggest it also leads to more hospitalizations.

The good news is the vaccines do appear to protect against it. But there is a caveat, with vaccines that require two shots you need two doses to be fully protected.

Right now the U.S. is headed in the right direction. But Britain is teaching us that the Delta variant can be a roadblock on the way to reopening.