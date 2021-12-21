Déjà vu in December | COVID omicron variant drives up concerns first felt at start of pandemic

Single mom Ashley Boone is stretching every dollar as she explains to her daughters, "It’s not their fault, it’s just the pandemic."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The omicron COVID-19 variant is now the most prevalent variant of the virus in the United States. It surpassed the Delta variant case count in less than a month.

With more people lining up for COVID-19 vaccines, and at-home tests flying off pharmacy shelves, some Houston-area families are feeling déjà vu.

In the heart of the Texas Medical Center and outside the Houston Zoo, doctors with Baylor College of Medicine gave away N-95 masks during Tuesday’s lunch rush.

“Every little bit counts,” said Dr. Cedric Dark who said the 7,000 professional-grade medical masks, “actually were donated last year when we weren’t sure how supply chains were going to hold.”

With the medical supply chain now stable, and the highly-contagious omicron here in Houston, Dr. Dark and his colleagues decided to donate the once hard-to-find masks to neighbors who need them.

“We’d rather have you wear this now as opposed to show up in the ER later on.”

😳 @RealCedricDark⁩ ⁦@DrBullCity⁩ and @BCMEmergencyMed⁩ gave away 2,000 N95 masks to Houstonians today…. and they still have 5,000 of the professional-grade PPE to hand out for FREE! The TX Med Center doctors now strategizing on how to reach more people. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/mNimAdesFQ — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) December 21, 2021

This latest wave of COVID-19 cases has Ashley Boone less worried about her health and more worried about her finances.

“I just don’t want it to be like, again, where we have to close down, and I have to stress and worry where is the next dollar going to come from?”

Boone is seeing longer lines at COVID-19 testing sites, and she’s hearing of closures at entertainment venues and restaurants because of positive cases. It’s déjà vu in December for the single mother who’s flashing back to her 2020 fears.

“So now, we’re actually being sent back to work from home,” said the insurance verifier for a local medical clinic. “I just remember praying, asking God to make a way. I was already three months behind on my rent.”

Boone said her car was repossessed earlier in the pandemic. But because of help through Harris County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Boone was able to apply and become one of the 68,000 Harris County families who received some of the $270 million available to cover past-due rent.

Boone and her daughters continue to stretch every dollar.