Dealerships offer to sanitize vehicles of frontline workers -- for free

HOUSTON, Texas — Two local dealerships are doing what they can to help frontline workers feel safe in their own vehicles. They’re offering to sanitize their cars for free.

“Any existing germs, it will kill. And then it protects for seven days after that," General Manager Lincoln Stahl said.

Bayway Dodge in Pasadena and Bayway Chevrolet in Pearland are adding a new service to their dealerships -- sanitizing vehicles for frontline workers, at no cost.

“They’re going above and beyond right now. And they’re really putting themselves at risk, so in my mind, anything that we can do, we should be doing to try to help them," Stahl said.

Stahl says they purchased a device just for frontline workers, to fumigate any fears that their car may be carrying coronavirus.

“I know when I go home, and I'm worried. I'm not in a high-risk environment, I can only imagine what those folks are going through," Stahl said.

They’re doing several dozen cars a day -- personal vehicles of healthcare workers, first responders and even patrol units.

“So they come right to our service department, let us know they’re there for the treatment, and let us know what they do for a living," Stahl said.

And then the dealership takes it from there, spending the next ten minutes disinfecting the interior.

“We spray that inside the car, on all the touch surfaces. And all the seats and everything. It dries for just a couple minutes, and then we’ll take a microfiber cloth and wipe up any extra spots that didn’t dry," Stahl said.

Stahl says that chemical should act as a shield for the next seven days.

After that, he says, come on back.

“They can come as many times as they want. They want to come every day to feel safe, they can come every single day. I haven’t limited anybody and as many times as they want to come, we’ll take care of them," Stahl said.

They are offering this service to everyone, but it’s only complementary to those on the front lines of this virus.

