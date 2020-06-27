6 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported at Cy-Fair nursing home

County health officials began investigating an outbreak at Manor of CyFair on May 28 after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Public Health reports at least six people and as many 10 have died at a nursing home in the Cy-Fair area since the end of May.

County health officials, in partnership with the Texas Health and Human Services, began investigating an outbreak at Manor of CyFair on May 28 after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

At the beginning of June, after further testing, nine individuals tested positive. As the regulatory agency for healthcare facilities, HHSC has also began working with the facility.

To date, there have been 10 deaths (six confirmed COVID-19 deaths and four pending medical record review).

Based on current county health records, 68 residents and staff members are actively being monitored by HCPH for COVID-19. HCPH issued public health control orders to the facility to ensure compliance with infection control and prevention, to track viral transmission of virus causing COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths.

HCPH is continuing to work with Texas Health and Human Services and other state entities in this investigation.

MORE ON COVID-19

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death.

To keep loved ones in nursing homes and or long-term facilities safe and to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, it is important that community members continue to take active prevention measures including limiting visits to these types of facilities.