Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, his campaign says

His campaign said he has since retested and his results are now negative, but he will remain in quarantine until the end of the week.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to his campaign.

“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Allen Blakemore, Patrick Campaign Senior Advisor.

Patrick is just one of many Texas officials who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Fort Bend County Judge KP George tested positive for the virus in December. Both were fully vaccinated.