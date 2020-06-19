Dallas County Commissioners Court passes face mask ordinance with $500 fine

The Dallas County Commissioners voted 3-2 to pass an amended version that requires businesses to mandate masks for workers and customers.

DALLAS — Updated after commissioners voted on Friday.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court held an emergency session Friday morning to vote on a county-wide mask policy.

Commissioners passed an ordinance 3-2 that allows businesses to ask workers and customers to wear face masks.

Judge Clay Jenkins, Dr. Theresa Daniel, and Dr. Elba Garcia voted in favor of the proposal. J.J. Koch and John Wiley Price voted against it.

The amended version includes a $500 fine, rather than $1,000, and does not include police enforcement of the ordinance.

The ordinance goes into effect at 11:59 pm Friday and ends August 4 at 11:59 pm.

The meeting came after Gov. Greg Abbott said local governments can require businesses to mandate customers and workers to wear face masks, but could not order individuals to do so.

Bexar and Hidalgo Counties, which includes the City of San Antonio, ordered such a measure earlier this week, following a surge in cases across the state. Dallas County is among those seeing upward trends in new positive cases, positivity rate, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins spoke to WFAA earlier this week and said the order will likely mirror the one in Bexar County.

"It's never too late to follow the science," Jenkins said. "The businesses and the medical community want this. It will be similar to, 'no shoes, no shirt, no service.'"

In Tarrant County, Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said Wednesday that they would not be seeking a similar order. Whitley said he consulted with hospitals, mayors, and school districts before making a decision.

The developments come as Texas sees a surge in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Across the state, hospitalizations have increased 95% since Memorial Day, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen a 73% jump.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court emergency session can be watched online.