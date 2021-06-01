Rest in peace: Cy-Fair teacher's aid, Vietnam War survivor was ‘victim of the coronavirus pandemic’

“Linh was the most loving and caring wife and mother to her family. A bright light and loved by all..."

HOUSTON — Family, friends, colleagues and students are remembering a Cypress-Fairbanks ISD teacher's aid who recently passed away, a reported “victim of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to her online obituary.

The school district did not comment specifically on the death of Linh Phuong Le, who also went by the name Marie, but they sent a letter to the community regarding the loss of the “beloved Kirk Elementary School staff member.” She worked at the school for five years, according to the district.

According to her obituary, 69-year-old Linh was born in Hải Phòng, Vietname. She was a young child when she and her family escaped communism and fled into South Vietnam. Her family survived the Vietnam War and Fall of Saigon — they made multiple attempts to escape, finally getting out of the country in the early 80’s.

She and her family came to the United States. Linh met and married her husband, Nguyễn Dang Linh, and moved with him to Houston in 1982. They had two children.

She passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3 at Methodist West Hospital.

“A victim of the coronavirus pandemic, she was not allowed to have her family members in attendance, however, an online group viewing was provided for the family before her death,” the funeral home noted.

“Linh was the most loving and caring wife and mother to her family. A bright light and loved by all, most knew Linh for her sweet smile, kind words, and thoughtful gifts.”

“Unfortunately COVID won.” Beloved @CyFairISD paraprofessional Linh Le is being mourned by her school and family. Daughter Christine Truong ⬇️ doesn’t know how Le got #COVID.. But fellow educators are concerned. More: @KHOU at 4:30 https://t.co/mETbGVCHNZ #khou11 pic.twitter.com/RitYr28e6R — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 6, 2021

This is the letter released by the school district:

Dear Tiger Family,

It is with deep regret that we inform you that one of the beloved members of the Kirk family, Ms. Linh Le, died Sunday, January 3rd. Ms. Le has been a dedicated paraprofessional at Kirk elementary for five years. She worked to support many students across all grade levels; your child may been directly helped by her throughout the year or may have known her as the smiling face in class. Our entire school community is suffering the loss of our friend and colleague. Her love of students and enthusiasm for learning will be deeply missed.

As adults, we are well aware of the substantial emotional impact that follows the death of a loved one or friend. Due to the age of your child, this may be the first time he or she has experienced the death of someone close. Because of this, we wanted to provide you with the opportunity to talk with him or her about it this evening. Children experiencing this type of event for the first time might be frightened or overwhelmed. They will most likely be looking to you for emotional strength and guidance. We encourage you to listen to your child and to be prepared to answer his or her questions simply and honestly. We are working together with our Crisis Response Team to offer support to the students and staff at school. Included with this email is some information that may be helpful for you to use at home. Please feel free to contact us if you need additional assistance.

Counselors and other support staff will be available at the campus tomorrow (Jan. 06) and will continue to be available to students, teachers, and parents as needed. If you should have further questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us at the Kirk Elementary School main number (713-849-8250). I know you will join us in keeping this family in your thoughts.