No changes made as Cy-Fair ISD teachers protest outside district meeting

CYPRESS, Texas — Monday night dozens of parents and teachers gathered outside Cy-Fair ISD’s board meeting calling for changes to be made before the start of school. It may seem extreme, but that's exactly what Ryan Heath was going for.

“Well I think you got to be over the top when no one is listening," Heath said, dressed in a Grim Reaper costume. “Maybe somebody will drive by, and say, 'Oh, what is that?'”

Heath is a parent to a third- and fifth-grader.

“As much as they say the virus doesn’t affect kids, well it does, and it also is going to affect anyone they’re around,” she said.

“I’m having to put myself and my family at risk for a job I could do online and I could do well online," said Kasey Ross, an eighth-grade U.S. History teacher.

While parents and teachers protested outside, the teachers’ union called on board members to allow teachers to choose online or in-person for the three weeks of teacher development that starts Friday.

“The district has just a few days to reverse course and get this right," said Nikki Cowart, President of Cy-Fair American Federation of Teachers.

The first day of school has been pushed back to Sept. 8. Students have the option to go in person or virtual, but teachers do not.

The district released a statement saying: “The reopening C.F.I.S.D. committee had representation from district departments, campus principals, students, parents, and teachers.”

However, Heath dressed up in costume hoping her message would be even louder.

“I just want to amplify the teachers. I want them to be the ones having this conversation," she said.

The teachers’ union said they surveyed members and 60% favor virtual professional development and 35% they say were OK with teaching in person.