All 3 Cy-Fair ISD COVID testing centers temporarily close after running out of supplies

CYPRESS, Texas — Cy-Fair Independent School District closed all three of its testing sites Wednesday. The district said it was hopeful the sites would be up and running again on Monday.

CFISD said testing centers used up all of their rapid antigen test supplies. The district said it hopes to have supplies by Monday, "but nationwide testing supply shortages and delivery delays may prevent a Monday delivery."

The testing centers will be closed until the district gets the replenishment of supplies.

People who had appointments will need to reschedule when the testing centers reopen.

