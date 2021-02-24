CVS Pharmacy adds more than a dozen new COVID vaccine sites to Houston

With support from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the pharmacy now has 100 locations offering vaccinations across Texas.

HOUSTON — CVS Pharmacy has doubled its COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas, including more than a dozen new locations opening in Houston on Thursday.

CVS is offering vaccinations at 47 new sites, including 15 new sites in Houston, bringing its statewide offerings to 100 locations.

These vaccinations will be available to all eligible residents, including those in categories 1a and 1b, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Nearly 58,500 doses of the vaccine are being made available, according to the company.

CVS plans to expand the services to an increasing number of locations as more supplies becomes available through the federal program, according to a release.

How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment

CVS is following Texas's guidelines for vaccine distribution. As of early February, this means for now you must be in Phase 1A or Phase 1B.