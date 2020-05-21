CVS opening 44 new coronavirus testing sites across Texas

HOUSTON — CVS will open 44 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment beginning Friday, May 22.
"Texas continues to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 testing in our communities, and these new drive-thru testing sites provided by CVS Health will further expand access to these tests throughout the state," said Governor Abbott.
Customers will stay in their vehicles to perform the self-swab tests.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars at the drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
CVS Health plans to have over 80 drive-thru testing locations in Texas by the end of May. More information about CVS Health and their testing sites can be found at their COVID-19 resource center.
Here’s a list of the new CVS testing sites in Texas:
- CVS Pharmacy, 5526 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
- CVS Pharmacy, 2610 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
- CVS Pharmacy, 11300 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
- CVS Pharmacy, 11725 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78750
- CVS Pharmacy, 3500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749
- CVS Pharmacy, 2950 North Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706
- CVS Pharmacy, 4100 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010
- CVS Pharmacy, 6915 West Avenue, Castle Hills, TX 78213
- CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Crowley Road, Crowley, TX 76036
- CVS Pharmacy, 26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433
- CVS Pharmacy, 12550 Louetta Road, Cypress, TX 77429
- CVS Pharmacy, 3133 East Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
- CVS Pharmacy, 12051 Tierra Este Road, El Paso, TX 79938
- CVS Pharmacy, 1780 N Lee Trevino Drive, El Paso, TX 79935
- CVS Pharmacy, 8041 N. Mesa Street Suite A, El Paso, TX 79922
- CVS Pharmacy, 3614 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107
- CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034
- CVS Pharmacy, 5702 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040
- CVS Pharmacy, 4203 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- CVS Pharmacy, 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76092
- CVS Pharmacy, 12980 Bandera Road, Helotes, TX 78023
- CVS Pharmacy, 15010 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079
- CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006
- CVS Pharmacy, 5402 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056
- CVS Pharmacy, 2469 Bay Area, Houston, TX 77058
- CVS Pharmacy, 5603 FM1960 W, Houston, TX 77069
- CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248
- CVS Pharmacy, 5002 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573
- CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063
- CVS Pharmacy, 1413 Oates Drive, Mesquite, TX 75043
- CVS Pharmacy, 8995 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 2100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 2712 Highway 365, Nederland, TX 77642
- CVS Pharmacy, 2101 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023
- CVS Pharmacy, 605 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080
- CVS Pharmacy, 1855 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, TX 78664
- CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Saginaw, Saginaw, TX 76179
- CVS Pharmacy, 23530 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
- CVS Pharmacy, 120 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78258
- CVS Pharmacy, 7603 Culebra, San Antonio, TX 78251
- CVS Pharmacy, 2232 Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX 77586
- CVS Pharmacy, 2693 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154
- CVS Pharmacy, 25110 Grogans Mill Road, Spring, TX 77380
- CVS Pharmacy, 8754 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379