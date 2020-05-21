CVS opening 44 new coronavirus testing sites across Texas

The free COVID-19 tests will be available by appointment only beginning Friday, May 22.

HOUSTON — CVS will open 44 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment beginning Friday, May 22.

"Texas continues to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 testing in our communities, and these new drive-thru testing sites provided by CVS Health will further expand access to these tests throughout the state," said Governor Abbott.

Customers will stay in their vehicles to perform the self-swab tests.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars at the drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

CVS Health plans to have over 80 drive-thru testing locations in Texas by the end of May. More information about CVS Health and their testing sites can be found at their COVID-19 resource center.

Here’s a list of the new CVS testing sites in Texas: