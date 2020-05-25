Crowded beaches, few masks and backyard BBQs: A snapshot of Memorial Day weekend in southeast Texas

HOUSTON — On Galveston Island, it felt like your typical Memorial Day weekend.
"Doesn't feel like a pandemic at all," said Patrick Johnson.
Lots of people crowded the beach, and hardly anyone wore masks. It's why many of you opted to avoid the crowds. We asked you to share photos and videos of how you were safely spending the long holiday weekend.
Eliza Bee found a quiet little corner of the beach for her family. Charlie Adams spent the weekend out on his kayak. Others like Christi Green took her family boating while Ralph Martinez proudly caught a big one on a fishing trip.
The pool was a popular spot to cool off and let loose. So were trips to the park and the kids even took time to smell the flowers.
Mendy Smith chose to stay home, but painted the beauty outside her window.
Heroes reported to work on the front lines. Donna spent time with her horses, while Alan crashed at home with his pups.
Michael Cons and his family showed off their dance moves making TikTok videos, and all that dancing surely worked up an appetite.
Sammy kept the grill hot while Jose cooked up some crawfish. But it was the kids like Carol Alford's granddaughter and her flag, and little Colton's poignant salute who reminded us what this weekend is truly all about: service and sacrifice and honoring those who gave up their lives so we can enjoy our freedom.
