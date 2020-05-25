Crowded beaches, few masks and backyard BBQs: A snapshot of Memorial Day weekend in southeast Texas

KHOU 11 viewers shared photos and videos of how their families celebrated the Memorial Day weekend.

HOUSTON — On Galveston Island, it felt like your typical Memorial Day weekend.

"Doesn't feel like a pandemic at all," said Patrick Johnson.

Lots of people crowded the beach, and hardly anyone wore masks. It's why many of you opted to avoid the crowds. We asked you to share photos and videos of how you were safely spending the long holiday weekend.

Eliza Bee found a quiet little corner of the beach for her family. Charlie Adams spent the weekend out on his kayak. Others like Christi Green took her family boating while Ralph Martinez proudly caught a big one on a fishing trip.

The pool was a popular spot to cool off and let loose. So were trips to the park and the kids even took time to smell the flowers.

Mendy Smith chose to stay home, but painted the beauty outside her window.

Heroes reported to work on the front lines. Donna spent time with her horses, while Alan crashed at home with his pups.

Michael Cons and his family showed off their dance moves making TikTok videos, and all that dancing surely worked up an appetite.