Crosby High School closes for cleaning due to COVID-19 cases

More on Crosby ISD’s COVID policy from Dr. Davis:

“This criteria counts COVID positive cases aggregated from both students and teachers via a rolling, seven-day average. Using a rolling average affords students, parents, and staff a bit of a warning that an impending closure exists. We want to stay safe while at school, but we do not want to surprise our stakeholders that a closure must occur. Any closed campus reverts to 100% remote instruction for the duration of the three days, obviously. When possible, we would rather utilize both Saturday and Sunday in the three-day closure, but in the case of the HS, we will reach that average tomorrow. Using a percentage of .2% of the campus’s capacity provides the daily numbers with which to calculate the rolling average. That is simply 4 positive cases for our HS, for example. Yes, that is conservative, but we are also living out these procedures in real-time as we work through this unprecedented school year. Once we return from the closure, we reset the average to begin again for that campus.”