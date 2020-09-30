Crosby High School closes for cleaning due to COVID-19 cases

CROSBY, Texas — Crosby High School has switched to remote learning for the rest of the week because of multiple COVID-19 cases at the campus, the Crosby Independent School District confirms.
The school posted a statement on its Facebook page saying in-person classes would resume Monday, Oct. 5th.
In a statement early Wednesday to KHOU 11, Superintendent Dr. Scott Davis said the district's closure criteria is based on a seven-day rolling average of coronavirus cases by campus. By using a rolling average, the district is able to give parents and staff a warning in advance that a campus closure could happen.
More on Crosby ISD’s COVID policy from Dr. Davis:
“This criteria counts COVID positive cases aggregated from both students and teachers via a rolling, seven-day average. Using a rolling average affords students, parents, and staff a bit of a warning that an impending closure exists. We want to stay safe while at school, but we do not want to surprise our stakeholders that a closure must occur. Any closed campus reverts to 100% remote instruction for the duration of the three days, obviously. When possible, we would rather utilize both Saturday and Sunday in the three-day closure, but in the case of the HS, we will reach that average tomorrow. Using a percentage of .2% of the campus’s capacity provides the daily numbers with which to calculate the rolling average. That is simply 4 positive cases for our HS, for example. Yes, that is conservative, but we are also living out these procedures in real-time as we work through this unprecedented school year. Once we return from the closure, we reset the average to begin again for that campus.”