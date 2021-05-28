COVID-19 threat drops to yellow in Harris County, thanks to vaccines

“Our community is doing what it needs to do to move the needle in the right direction, but the threat of stalling or moving backwards remains very real."

HOUSTON — There's encouraging news about the fight against COVID-19 in Harris County: the threat level has dropped to yellow, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday.

That's the second-lowest threat level in the county's monitoring system and means a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19.

It's based on a variety of indicators that continue to improve as more people get vaccinated.

“This is an important and encouraging, but still fragile, milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” Hidalgo said. “Our community is doing what it needs to do to move the needle in the right direction, but the threat of stalling or moving backwards remains very real."

The good news comes just in time for the holiday weekend as millions of Americans make travel plans to reconnect with loved ones.

"As we move into Memorial Day weekend, I urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated to take action to protect themselves against this still deadly virus and to avoid gatherings with other unvaccinated individuals," Hidalgo said. "Just as importantly, if you have gotten vaccinated, remind your friends and family to get the vaccine.”

Unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask and physical distance.

Fully vaccinated individuals, however, may resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

For a complete list of indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.