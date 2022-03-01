Testing demand remains high as wait times decrease at Houston sites

There are dozens of testing sites around the city, some with shorter wait times than others.

HOUSTON — There wasn't as long of a wait at Delmar Stadium on Monday as there was last week when people flocked to get tested for COVID-19, and the lines seemed to be moving faster.

Last week, people said they waited in lines at Houston's mega sites for four to five hours. On Monday, that wait time was much more manageable.

Some people said they didn't book an appointment and were still able to get tested in a reasonable amount of time.

“The line wasn’t long at all and we actually did it as a walk-up,” one person said.

COVID testing remains a priority for many people. Beth Friesner and her friend went to a smaller site north of downtown and said they were in and out in five minutes.

“As soon as I filled out the registration and filled out the QR code, I was able to get my test done. It was very fast and very efficient,” Friesner said.

Friesner's friend, Marty, said he chose the smaller Curative site -- which is one of dozens in Houston -- because to them it was easier to navigate than the city's mega site at Delmar Stadium.

“I drive by the one on Dacoma, or Mangum, every day at the stadium. And it’s like a football game,” Marty said.

As the COVID surge appears to be in full swing, testing is as important as ever. People who went through the smaller Curative sites said they got their results back in about a day.