'Now is not the time' | Health experts, city leaders warn of another COVID surge if restrictions are rolled back too early

In Houston, the positivity rate is down to 11.8% but what's concerning is more variants are being detected too.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make a statewide announcement Tuesday in Lubbock. Health experts and city leaders hoping it doesn't involve loosening COVID-19 restrictions as he teased last week during his visit to Corpus Christi.

"This would absolutely not be a good time to do that," Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse said.

With COVID cases and hospitalizations falling nationally and also in Houston, local health leaders are warning that rolling back COVID-19 measures now will likely help the virus rebound.

"Now is premature to do that," Dr. Peter Hotez said. "I'd rather we make a decision based on the science."

In Houston, the positivity rate is down to 11.8%. Officials are detecting less of the virus in wastewater but also detecting more variants.

"We are seeing the UK variant is increasing," Persse said.

That variant is more transmissible and possibly more deadly, per UK reports. It could help fuel yet another U.S. surge.

"This means we could be in for a very rough March and April and that's why I'm concerned about further opening or relaxing at this point," Hotez said.

National concern over governors considering loosening restrictions or mask mandates too early is prompting new warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Experts say Americans must stay committed to wearing masks and socially distancing to allow vaccinations to continue ramping up to reach herd immunity.

"We just have to stick with the science," Hotez said. "The science says we have good news ahead. The science says we can vaccinate our way out of this epidemic."

Hotez hopes it will be safe to start easing restrictions by the summer, around June or July. By then, tens of millions of more Americans should be vaccinated.

Abbott will make his announcement tomorrow at 1:30 p.m in Lubbock.