New COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses delta's peak, Texas Medical Center data shows

Data from the Texas Medical Center shows the COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 28%. It peaked during the delta surge at 15%.

HOUSTON — The new COVID-19 positivity rate in the Greater Houston area is now much higher than the delta peak, according to the latest data from the Texas Medical Center.

As of January 2, the positivity rate from the Texas Medical Center stood at 28 percent. When the delta variant reached its peak, the positivity rate hit 15 percent.

Last week, TMC averaged 401 new COVID admissions per day. Compared to the previous week, there was an average of 201 new COVID hospitalization per day, and in November there was an average of 56 hospitalizations per day.

The weekly average of daily new cases is also much higher than the delta surge. About 5,600 people are testing positive each day. In November, TMC recorded an average of only 232 new cases per day.

Houston Methodist is also seeing a surge in COVID cases, specifically with the new omicron variant.

The hospital said it's seeing a significant number of positive COVID cases among younger patients and breakthrough infections, which are people who have been vaccinated.

The hospital does note the omicron variant appears to be much less severe.

Houston Methodist takeaways from the first 862 omicron patients:

The median age of COVID-19 patients is 38.9

16% were admitted to the hospital for a median of 3 days

50% were fully vaccinated

10% had a booster shot

99% survived

