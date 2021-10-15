With COVID-19 numbers down, Houston hospitals accepting patient transfers again

The average daily new hospitalizations are less than half of what it was six weeks ago.

HOUSTON — COVID data in the Texas Medical Center looks very different than a few weeks ago.

The weekly average positivity rate has dropped from a high of 15% down to 5%. New cases and daily new hospitalizations are down significantly too.

“At Houston Methodist, we have just under 300 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, that is down from our high of 860 patients,” said Roberta Schwartz, executive vice president with Houston Methodist.

- The average positivity rate is now 5.4%.

That high meant hospital beds were hard to come by.

Schwartz said that’s still true for the ICU, but things have slowed down enough for the hospital to start accepting patient transfers again.

She said the fourth wave may be ending, but the pandemic isn’t over.

“There are a few things that really can drive this rate up as we’ve seen very quickly and very high. That’s if we don’t get vaccinated as a society and if we don’t continue masking,” said Schwartz.