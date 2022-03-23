x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Houston doctors not seeing rise in BA.2 COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are as low as they’ve ever been in Houston. There’s no sign of an increase yet in the city’s wastewater.

HOUSTON — Federal health officials are closely watching the BA.2 variant of COVID-19, which now makes up half of the new cases in the Northeast.

But in Houston, COVID-19 cases are as low as they’ve ever been. There’s no sign of an increase yet in the city’s wastewater.

Click here for more COVID-19 coverage.

Dr. Wesley Long at Houston Methodist says the BA.2 variant has been in the area for a while at very low levels.

“Right now, we’re not seeing a lot of BA.2 in Houston. We’re seeing 1% to 2% of cases of COVID are BA.2, and that’s been fairly constant over the last few weeks really,” said Long.

RELATED: Yes, BA.2, or ‘stealth’ omicron, cases have been reported in the U.S.

He says the BA.2 omicron variant is extremely contagious, so it may make up a higher portion of cases in Houston soon, but that doesn’t mean the overall number of cases will rise.

Dr. Long says the spread of COVID-19 seems to vary a lot by region lately. The low amount of BA.2 locally is an example of that.

Stephanie Whitfield on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Related Articles

In Other News

BA.2 COVID variant is spreading in parts of the US, but cases remain low in Houston