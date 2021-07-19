'It's déjà vu of last year' | COVID-19 cases climbing at Acres Homes hospital

Dr. Joseph Varon says the patients in his COVID unit are younger, getting sicker and none of them have been vaccinated.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Houston. Area hospitals said they're seeing the same troubling trends. Younger patients are getting sicker and the overwhelming majority are not vaccinated.

"It's deja vu of last year," Dr. Joseph Varon said.

Varon is Chief of Critical Care at United Memorial Medical Center in Acres Homes, has been on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 for more than a year. At one point, the situation was so dire, the Army was called in to help treat patients.

"That was a nightmare, and looking at what's going on now makes me think we're going to go through a very similar process," Varon said.

The hospital's COVID unit is filling up with patients again. Varon said it's likely a result of Fourth of July celebrations. Last week, he said had only three people battling COVID-19.

"Today, I have 30 patients," Varon said. "That gives you an idea of the increment. That's exactly what I was seeing last year."

What's different this time around is the patient pool. It no longer consists of older people, but it's younger patients who are getting sicker and waiting longer to come in for help. They all have one thing in common.

"Everyone that is in the hospital today has not been vaccinated," Varon said.

That same trend is being noticed at Houston Methodist and other hospitals in the Texas Medical Center. It's why Varon said his hospital is gearing up with more staff and supplies ready for whatever the next few weeks bring.

"Make no mistake, COVID is not gone," Varon said. "It's here, and it's going to stay with us for a long period of time. If you don't get vaccinated, you'll be my next patient in the hospital. It's as simple as that.

Varon also said he continues to sign death certificates as patients die from the virus. Two of those most recent deaths were patients in their 30s with no pre-existing medical conditions.