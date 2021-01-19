Brazoria County now taking new appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

Clinics in Pearland and Lake Jackson will begin giving the vaccinations on Wednesday.

PEARLAND, Texas — The Brazoria County Health Department is now taking new appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20.

People who meet Phase 1A or 1B of state criteria can make an appointment online at https://us.pomelo.health/brazoriacountytx/forms/VJ.

Two Brazoria County Health Clinic locations, Lake Jackson and Pearland, will be administering the vaccine.

Vaccines will only be given to those that have an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Lake Jackson Clinic

202 Peach Street

Suite 132

Lake Jackson, TX

Pearland Clinic

2436 South Grand Blvd.

Suite 102

Pearland, TX

Currently, Angleton and Alvin Health Clinics are booked with second dose vaccine appointments.

Individuals can get information and updates on the Brazoria County Health Department website when appointments are available for first dose vaccines at the Angleton and Alvin Clinics at https://bit.ly/38tx0vc.

Qualified individuals (Phase 1A or 1B) can register online or call one of the Health Clinics to make an appointment – Lake Jackson Clinic (979) 265-4446, Pearland Clinic (281) 485-5344.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Appointments will be taken online and by phone until all the slots are filled. Once the slots are filled, no more appointments will be made, and the online process will be closed until another allotment is received.