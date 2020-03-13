HOUSTON — An update on the positive side for Memorial Hermann.
The hospital released a statement Thursday night that all healthcare workers potentially exposed to COVID-19 tested negative.
The hospital is testing those workers again before they return to work.
“As precautionary measure and consistent with the recommendations from the public health department, we are testing the healthcare workers again before their return to work,” the hospital said in its statement.
Last week, Memorial Hermann asked 11 of their employees to self-quarantine out of abundance of caution for two weeks after “a small number of” patients with whom they came in contact tested positive for coronavirus.
Hospital officials said the 11 healthcare workers were in direct contact with one of the confirmed patients.
Memorial Hermann said only one of the employees was exhibiting minor symptoms, but all 11 employees were tested for COVID-19.
RELATED: 11 Memorial Hermann employees asked to self-quarantine out of abundance of caution after contact with coronavirus patient
The healthcare workers followed all CDC recommended screening protocols, according to the hospital. They said during an initial visit to one of Memorial Hermann’s facilities, one of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms, relevant travel or potential exposure that would have immediately prompted CDC testing protocols.
According to Memorial Hermann, three days later, and once it was known passengers on the Egypt cruise had been exposed to COVID-19, one of the patients returned to a Memorial Hermann facility and was tested.
Memorial Hermann said the potential exposure to its healthcare workers was related to the first visit only.
