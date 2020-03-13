HOUSTON — An update on the positive side for Memorial Hermann.

The hospital released a statement Thursday night that all healthcare workers potentially exposed to COVID-19 tested negative.

The hospital is testing those workers again before they return to work.

“As precautionary measure and consistent with the recommendations from the public health department, we are testing the healthcare workers again before their return to work,” the hospital said in its statement.

Last week, Memorial Hermann asked 11 of their employees to self-quarantine out of abundance of caution for two weeks after “a small number of” patients with whom they came in contact tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital officials said the 11 healthcare workers were in direct contact with one of the confirmed patients.

Memorial Hermann said only one of the employees was exhibiting minor symptoms, but all 11 employees were tested for COVID-19.

RELATED: 11 Memorial Hermann employees asked to self-quarantine out of abundance of caution after contact with coronavirus patient

The healthcare workers followed all CDC recommended screening protocols, according to the hospital. They said during an initial visit to one of Memorial Hermann’s facilities, one of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms, relevant travel or potential exposure that would have immediately prompted CDC testing protocols.

According to Memorial Hermann, three days later, and once it was known passengers on the Egypt cruise had been exposed to COVID-19, one of the patients returned to a Memorial Hermann facility and was tested.

Memorial Hermann said the potential exposure to its healthcare workers was related to the first visit only.

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk