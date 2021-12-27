Here are your options if you need to get a COVID-19 test right now

Testing sites in Houston are so crowded that some people have been turned away.

HOUSTON — Some people are being turned away from getting COVID-19 tests in Houston as sites are hitting daily capacity.

So, what are you supposed to do if you can't get tested?

The Houston Health Department said it will reopen testing sites at its multi-service centers on Tuesday.

Health officials also said you should be able to get tested at most doctor's offices, many pharmacies and there are also independent providers who will perform tests.

There are nearly 40 COVID-19 testing sites affiliated with the Houston Health Department that can perform about 27,000 tests daily.

An HHD spokesperson said they're ready to scale up operations due to the high demand. They urged people to get tested if they recently gathered with people who don't live in their homes.