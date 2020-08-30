COVID-19 test sites back up after Hurricane Laura, public urged to get tested

Houston may have tapped the brakes a bit on testing to prepare for Hurricane Laura, but now, it’s time to get back to it.

HOUSTON — Coronavirus testing came to a halt in Houston as Hurricane Laura made her final approach.

Luckily, the hurricane missed Houston, but coronavirus is still a major concern.

And with Hurricane Laura no longer a threat, Houston is refocusing its resources on the community and coronavirus.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner teamed up with Council Member Abbie Kamin to host a drive-thru distribution of food, masks and hand sanitizer Saturday morning.

“We have families that have been lining up for hours to come just get some fresh food. We're also handing out census materials and information on domestic violence awareness. That’s another issue we’re seeing during COVID," Council Member Kamin said.

Hot food and hand sanitizer were also handed out in downtown Saturday by the non-profit Blessings and New Start.

“We’re going to hook up the trailer, and we’re going to go all through Downtown Houston passing out the gift bags and the food," Icy Cobbs said. “Anyone in need, we’re trying to let them know that we’re out here and we’re trying to help Houston get back on its feet.”

And at the same time, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee opened up a 28th testing site urging the community to get back to COVID-19 testing.

“It makes me concerned that people are becoming complacent and not worrying about the virus, which is exactly what the virus needs to take off again," Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse said.

Dr. Persse said Houston may have tapped the brakes a bit on testing to prepare for Hurricane Laura, but now, it’s time to get back to it, as testing is our first line of defense.