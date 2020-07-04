HOUSTON — COVID-19 test results can take about 3 to 5 days to process, according to public health officials in Houston and Harris County.

There are currently four community-based sites open to the public for testing: two in the city of Houston, and two in Harris County. People wishing to get tested must first take an online screening assessment.

Each site is capable of performing 250 tests per day, which equates to a total of 1,000 tests per day among the four locations.

According to a Houston Health Department spokesperson, FEMA obtained a contractor who calls people tested for COVID-19 at community-based testing sites.

People who were tested at a community-based testing site will receive a call from 1-833-447-0001. It is important for people to answer the call because the information cannot be left in a voicemail.

"The results are expected to be reported in 3 to 5 days but we’re aware it’s taking longer for some," the spokesperson wrote in an e-mail.

Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp are the labs that process tests performed at city of Houston sites. The spokesperson said people can access their results by establishing online accounts for the respective lab that processed their tests.

According to Harris County Public Health, results from tests performed at its two sites also take about 3 to 5 days.

"Local health departments do not provide results from community-based testing sites. However, through contact investigations, people who tests positive for COVID-19 are contacted by their local health department," the Houston Health Dept. spokesperson wrote.

In a Sunday news conference, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner indicated that several federal workers at a Houston testing site would be deployed to another state by April 10 and Houston would have to pick up the slack to replace these workers in order to continue the local testing.

Houston's public health authority, Dr. David Persse, sent a letter to the Deputy Surgeon General, asking them to continue staffing the site as Houston and Harris County are expected to reach their peak in COVID-19 cases in less than two weeks.

A combined Houston-Harris County dashboard shows 1,548 active cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. on April 6. 239 people have recovered. 22 people have died.

Since March 1, the highest number of cases reported in a day between Houston and Harris County combined was 127 cases on March 27. In Dr. Persse's letter, he expected the peak in the area would come in roughly the next two weeks.

Once you have gone through the online screening process and deemed "at-risk" you will receive a unique code and a phone number to call.

Then, at-risk people should call the given number and complete phone consultation. If deemed "at-risk" you will be given another unique code and information of where to get your first test.

Then, at-risk people should proceed to the testing facility at your scheduled time. Be sure to bring with you any photo ID and other information as requested by your nurse screener. Walk-ins will not be seen.