COVID-19 numbers hit record lows at Texas Medical Center

The weekly average of new cases and the positivity rate have hit record lows for the last year.

HOUSTON — After declining for the last several months, the Texas Medical Center is seeing the lowest COVID-19 numbers in a year.

Dr. David Persse, the Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston, has watched numbers climb to record highs. Now, the weekly average of new cases and the positivity rate have hit record lows. The weekly average COVID-19 hospitalizations is the second lowest it’s been since last May.

“It is a little surreal. We’ve been in a situation all along where either the numbers were moving in the wrong direction, or they were moving in the right direction. But there was something to worry about. Right now, it’s like the numbers are moving in the right direction, and they’re just moving in the right direction,” Persse said.

He says what we’re seeing is the impact of vaccines. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 53% of people in Harris County 12 years old and up have now gotten at least one dose.

“People are gathering more, wearing masks less often, and the weather is getting better. We’re spending more time together. All those things would give an advantage to the virus, but the numbers are going down,” Persse said.

He said there are two factors that could change Houston’s trajectory – new variants and vaccine hesitancy. He said it’s unlikely a new variant would cause a major surge in new cases. However, Persse said people refusing the vaccine will keep the virus around at low levels for years.