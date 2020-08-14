COVID-19 deaths reported today may have happened months ago

KHOU 11 News found that, on average, COVID-19 deaths in Houston are announced 21 days after the person dies

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston area set records this week when it comes to COVID-19.

We had the highest daily death counts on two consecutive days. Those were 46 and 47 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

"It is very taxing,” Dr. Saad Zaheer with Harris County Public Health said.

Harris County, outside of the City of Houston, also set daily records for the numbers of COVID-related deaths.

But reported daily deaths have not necessarily happened in the immediate past.

They may have happened months ago.

"The system relies on a number of agencies and places like hospitals and nursing homes that are extremely busy," Zaheer said. "There’s different processes, steps that have to be taken.”

KHOU 11 News researchers found that, on average, a Houston death is announced 21 days after the person dies.

Data cruncher @KHOUMacias found that nearly 70% of #COVID19 deaths in HTX are announced more than two weeks after a person actually dies. I’ll have more on the data + what local health officials say it means for their mission: @KHOU at 4:00 & 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Z92ivf3hOc — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 14, 2020

And 67% of all Houston deaths are announced more than two weeks after the person’s death.

The longest lag we found was 101 days. A woman whose death was announced this week actually died back on May 4.

"I mean, it is nerve racking at times when you look at all the patient records, you have to go through and look at the data, look at the patient’s history and medical file,” Zaheer said.

Daily death counts are used to help gauge threat levels and response.