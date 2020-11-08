15 possible COVID-19 deaths at Katy rehab facility under investigation

A coronavirus outbreak at Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation Facility is blamed for at least six deaths and suspected in nine others, according to HCPH.

A deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a Katy nursing and rehabilitation facility is being investigated.

There are six confirmed COVID-19 deaths at Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation Facility. Nine more deaths are pending medical review, according to Harris County Public Health.

HCPH says they’re actively monitoring 88 residents and staff members for signs of the coronavirus.

They began investigating Sterling Oaks in early July after learning of two positive cases.

“HCPH issued public health control orders to the facility to ensure compliance with infection control & prevention, to track viral transmission of virus causing COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths,” Harris County Public Health said in a statement Tuesday.

The Texas Health and Human Services department has joined the investigation.

Nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Last week, Missouri City reported a nursing home there has had 19 deaths from COVID-19. In all, 85 residents and 24 employees at Paradigm at First Colony have tested positive for the coronavirus, Texas HHS records show. Eleven are currently being treated.

Records show Houston led the state in average resident deaths with about two per facility. An average of 17 residents per Houston facility has been sick with the virus.

In Houston, 150 nursing home residents infected with the virus have died, according to data as of July 14. The next highest city, Fort Worth, record 57 deaths.