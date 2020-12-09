COVID-19 tracker for Houston-area school districts

HOUSTON — Several Houston-area school districts have launched dashboards to track positive COVID-19 cases among their students, faculty and staff.
The dashboards are meant to help maintain transparency as students and staff return to in-person learning at campuses.
The state of Texas is developing a dashboard that will track cases statewide at schools.
Here are the districts that have their own COVID-19 dashboards:
Humble ISD
The school district has separate dashboards for elementary, middle and high schools as well as their other buildings.
Elementary schools
Middle schools
High schools
Other district buildings
