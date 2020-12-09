COVID-19 tracker for Houston-area school districts

Some Houston-area school districts have launched dashboards to help track COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff.

HOUSTON — Several Houston-area school districts have launched dashboards to track positive COVID-19 cases among their students, faculty and staff.

The dashboards are meant to help maintain transparency as students and staff return to in-person learning at campuses.

The state of Texas is developing a dashboard that will track cases statewide at schools.

Here are the districts that have their own COVID-19 dashboards:

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

Humble ISD

The school district has separate dashboards for elementary, middle and high schools as well as their other buildings.

Elementary schools

Middle schools

High schools

Other district buildings

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.

None available at this time.