Coronavirus

COVID-19 tracker for Houston-area school districts

Some Houston-area school districts have launched dashboards to help track COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff.

HOUSTON — Several Houston-area school districts have launched dashboards to track positive COVID-19 cases among their students, faculty and staff.

The dashboards are meant to help maintain transparency as students and staff return to in-person learning at campuses.

The state of Texas is developing a dashboard that will track cases statewide at schools.

Here are the districts that have their own COVID-19 dashboards:

Houston ISD

None available at this time.

Aldine ISD

None available at this time.

Alief ISD

None available at this time.

Alvin ISD

None available at this time.

Channelview ISD

None available at this time.

Clear Creek ISD

Cleveland ISD

None available at this time.

Conroe ISD

Crosby ISD
Human Resources / COVID-19 Active Case Dashboard
Crosbyisd

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

None available at this time.

Dayton ISD

None available at this time.

Fort Bend ISD

None available at this time.

Friendswood ISD

Galena Park ISD

None available at this time.

Galveston ISD

Goose Creek Consolidated School District

None available at this time.

Huffman ISD

None available at this time.

Humble ISD

The school district has separate dashboards for elementary, middle and high schools as well as their other buildings.

Elementary schools

COVID-19 / Elementary Schools Dashboard
Humbleisd

Middle schools

COVID-19 / Middle Schools Dashboard
Humbleisd

High schools

COVID-19 / High Schools Dashboard
Humbleisd

Other district buildings

COVID-19 / Additional Building Dashboard
Humbleisd

Katy ISD

Klein ISD

None available at this time.

La Porte ISD

Magnolia ISD

None available at this time.

New Caney ISD

None available at this time.

Pasadena ISD

None available at this time.

Pearland ISD

None available at this time.

Spring ISD

Spring Branch ISD

Tomball ISD

None available at this time.

