As the novel coronavirus continues to spread through North Texas, Dallas County officials Saturday announced unusual bans to flatten the curve.

The changes include limiting how much toilet paper residents can buy and ticketing people exercising or playing too closely to others outside.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced an updated order Saturday, the same day 21 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dallas County, bringing the total to 95.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Jenkins said.

Tickets for playing or exercising too close to others

The new county order bans outdoor activities within six feet of others. This includes, but is not limited to, hiking, jogging and pickup sports games played at your local park, Jenkins said.

“We’ll have officers and people might be ticketed if you don’t keep six-foot distancing,” Jenkins said.

Tiolet paper troubles

You’ve likely seen empty shelves while at your local grocery store, where you’ve also probably seen customers buying more than they need.

“Some of us have not moved from selfishness to sacrifice,” Jenkins said.

Because of that, Dallas County residents are now limited to 12 rolls of toilet paper, or one package, if it contains more than 12 rolls. That will be in effect for two weeks, or until the supply chain meets the demand.

“It’s a surreal time that we live in when I’m having a press conference and I’m spending a lot of time on toilet paper, but there’s not a supply chain problem with the toilet paper,” Jenkins said. “Folks, we are the problem.”

A ban on elective procedures

In an effort to maintain the supply of masks and other medical equipment, the county order bans any procedure your doctor or dentist says isn’t necessary or urgent.

More businesses are also having to close their doors through April 3

The following businesses will have to close until at least April 3rd.

Nail salons

Hair salons

Beauty salons

Spas

Tattoo and piercing parlors

“We’re going to persevere as a community,” Jenkins said. “We have to move from panic to personal responsibility.”

Click here to read the county order in its entirety.

