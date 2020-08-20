x
These 10 ZIP codes have the highest rates of COVID-19 in Harris County

Is your neighborhood on the list for the most coronavirus cases in the Houston area?

HOUSTON — When it comes to COVID-19, the number of cases by ZIP codes, varies dramatically: from one case in Kemah to nearly 2,700 in Katy.

Here's a breakdown of the neighborhoods with the highest number of cases.

  1. 77449/Katy:                                2,697  
  2. 77036/Sharpstown,Chinatown:  2,501    
  3. 77084/Energy Corrider              1,995
  4. 77072/West Houston                 1,804    
  5. 77099/Alief                                 1,173    
  6. 77081/Gulfton                            1,488   
  7. 77080/Spring Branch North       1,470     
  8. 77087/ Golfcrest/Bellfort            1,429     
  9. 77074/Braeburn                         1,344      
  10. 77055/Spring Valley Village       1,297       

These ZIP codes also have more than 1,000 cases. 

  1. 77088     1,277
  2. 77433     1,261
  3. 77502     1,179
  4. 77045     1,166
  5. 77034     1,159
  6. 77521     1,157
  7. 77060     1,125
  8. 77077     1,102
  9. 77089     1,077
  10. 77017     1,063
  11. 77506     1,055
  12. 77009     1,049
  13. 77035     1,043
  14. 77075     1,043
  15. 77076     1,028

