These 10 ZIP codes have the highest rates of COVID-19 in Harris County

HOUSTON — When it comes to COVID-19, the number of cases by ZIP codes, varies dramatically: from one case in Kemah to nearly 2,700 in Katy.
Here's a breakdown of the neighborhoods with the highest number of cases.
- 77449/Katy: 2,697
- 77036/Sharpstown,Chinatown: 2,501
- 77084/Energy Corrider 1,995
- 77072/West Houston 1,804
- 77099/Alief 1,173
- 77081/Gulfton 1,488
- 77080/Spring Branch North 1,470
- 77087/ Golfcrest/Bellfort 1,429
- 77074/Braeburn 1,344
- 77055/Spring Valley Village 1,297
These ZIP codes also have more than 1,000 cases.
- 77088 1,277
- 77433 1,261
- 77502 1,179
- 77045 1,166
- 77034 1,159
- 77521 1,157
- 77060 1,125
- 77077 1,102
- 77089 1,077
- 77017 1,063
- 77506 1,055
- 77009 1,049
- 77035 1,043
- 77075 1,043
- 77076 1,028
