COVID-19 calls rising in Harris County as one department grieves a paramedic lost to the virus

HCESD 48, which covers portions of Katy, announced that paramedic Gordon Baker lost his two-month battle with coronavirus on Monday.

KATY, Texas — COVID-19 calls in Harris County outside of Houston are rising at a higher rate than during the summer.

Paramedics in multiple emergency services districts, or ESDs, report increased call volumes for known or suspected COVID-19 patients. The true numbers are likely higher, after a patient is brought to the hospital and tested.

“It is busy. We are seeing some more COVID cases and we’re seeing some sicker COVID patients," said Eric Bank, assistant EMS Chief for Harris County ESD 48, which covers portions of Katy. “It’s a challenge. We’re trying to keep as many trucks up and staffed as we can.”

In ESD 48, the department has already responded to at least 12 COVID-19 calls (an average day of all medical calls is in the mid-20s). In November, they responded to at least 33, and at least 38 in October. Paramedics are on pace to exceed November's total, and possibly October's.

“The stress level that goes with this can be pretty high," said Assistant Chief Bank.

On Monday, the department lost paramedic Gordon Baker, who battled COVID-19 for two months and spent more than 30 years as a first responder throughout Katy, Houston and Harris County.

“This is a giant loss for us because he was just that kindred spirit that would bring people together," Bank said. “His role was not just to provide that emergency care, but provide them some comfort in a kind and gentle manner.”

Bank said Baker taught that same message to his fellow paramedics: they were not just responding to a call, or going to the hospital, but attending to a person.

His coworkers are grieving while working, and finding ways to carry on Baker's legacy.