Nearly 1,000 complaints pour in about businesses not following new Harris County mask order

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday in Harris County Commissioners Court, officials discussed the number of complaints they have received about businesses not following the local mask order.
The Fire Marshals Office said it received more than 857 complaints from residents. Of those, 313 complaints are in the city of Houston.
The Harris County Fire Marshals Office requested 10 vehicles and 10 employees to help educate the businesses that are not following these orders. The request was approved.
No citations have been issued so far. Fire Marshalls communication director says everyone has come into compliance. They haven't had the need to issue citations at this point.
But, if they do, law enforcement agencies will hand out citations to those not following the mask order and those who don't comply with the 50% occupancy order from the governor.
Businesses that don’t comply with the order could face up to a $1,000 fine, though Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo previously said the main focus is education, not fines. Customers 10 years and older must wear masks, though individuals aren’t subject to any fines for not wearing one.
If you would like to report a business not following the rules you can call: 832-839-6941, or you can visit:
