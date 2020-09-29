x
Harris County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

R. Jack Cagle learned Tuesday he has the coronavirus and will self-quarantine.
HOUSTON — Harris County Commissioner R. Jack Cagle has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cagle, 59, began having mild, “cold-like” symptoms Friday, then developed mild fatigue.

He was tested on Monday and learned Tuesday that he has COVID-19.

Cagle attended Commissioners Court on Tuesday and said he felt no worse than if he had a mild cold.

He will now self-quarantine but said he plans to continue to perform his duties as commissioner.

Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011.  

