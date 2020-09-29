Harris County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON — Harris County Commissioner R. Jack Cagle has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cagle, 59, began having mild, “cold-like” symptoms Friday, then developed mild fatigue.
He was tested on Monday and learned Tuesday that he has COVID-19.
Cagle attended Commissioners Court on Tuesday and said he felt no worse than if he had a mild cold.
He will now self-quarantine but said he plans to continue to perform his duties as commissioner.
Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011.
