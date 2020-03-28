HOUSTON — One top emergency official says 25 counties in the region are working together to make sure there’s enough hospital space if the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

Mark Sloan, emergency management coordinator for Harris County, said his office is talking with federal partners about building extra hospital capacity if COVID-19 community spread worsens.

“Will we have enough beds?" said Sloan. "We hope so, but we don’t know that yet. All of the action that we’re taking now is to help reduce the burden on the hospital network and systems.”

During a virtual press conference Friday morning, Sloan said the county’s labs can process about 250 test kits per site per day. He says they’ll keep pushing to increase capacity on testing.

Later in the morning, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said one firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have a new invisible threat, and this virus is no joke,” said Peña.

He said 54 more were exposed and are in quarantine. Fourteen of those firefighters have been tested so far, with none of them testing positive.

“This is a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment, so it’s very competitive,” said Peña. “We’re competing not only with other health care workers, but the medical community.”

The Houston Fire Department was also facing hand sanitizer shortages.

After the department sought the help of Houston chemical re-packager PCCA, that company donated enough hand sanitizer for 100 fire stations on Friday.

Peña also requested anyone calling 911 let the dispatcher know if anyone in their home has COVID-19 symptoms.

“I want to assure the public that you are not gonna receive a slower response because of the communication that you may give us,” the chief said.

