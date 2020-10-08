UT COVID-19 model predicts steep increase in deaths across Texas by end of August

From Aug. 10 to the end of the month, UT-Austin's model suggests Texas could see a 177% increase in deaths.

According to UT's model, Texas is predicted to see a steep increase in coronavirus deaths by the end of August. By Aug. 31, the model predicts nearly 23,460 Texans will have died from coronavirus. As of Aug. 10, 8,459 people have died, according to the State's coronavirus dashboard.

For this prediction to become reality, that means more than 15,000 people would die from coronavirus in the next 21 days. That means that more than 700 people would die per day on average during the next three weeks. The predicted escalation of new deaths would be a 177% increase in 21 days.

UT's model said it "uses local data from mobile phone GPS traces to quantify the changing impact of social-distancing measures on 'flattening the curve.'"

Texas reported 116 new deaths on Sunday and 4,879 new cases statewide.

The maximum projection of coronavirus deaths, according to the model, is 26,726. The minimum projection of coronavirus deaths is 20,655.

Despite the predicted upward trajectory in a statewide lens, the outlook for the Austin metro area shows another story. When looking at the Austin area, the model predicts an increase in deaths, but the trend starts to plateau near the end of August.

UT's model predicts 609 people will have died from coronavirus by Aug. 31 in Austin. As of Aug. 10, 298 people have died from coronavirus. For this prediction to become reality, more than 300 people would have died in the next three weeks, averaging nearly 15 people per day. Three people were reported to have died in Travis County on Saturday and zero deaths were reported Sunday.