WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has designated Sunday, March 15, as a "National Day of Prayer."

It comes in the wake of the president declaring a national emergency amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in an effort to free up more money and resources to help fight the virus.

Trump tweeted:

"It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these....

"....No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!"

The House of Representatives early Saturday passed an aid package that would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs. It now heads to the Senate for consideration; Trump has indicated he supports the package.

RELATED: 68-year-old Florida woman dies after traveling and getting new coronavirus

RELATED: Live Updates: All Florida schools ordered to close for 2 weeks, districts say

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter