Coronavirus updates: 'Retail to go' begins today - here is what you need to know

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines from around Houston, Texas for Friday, April 24.

We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Watch #HTownRush in the player above from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the latest updates.

Several malls in the Houston area that shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic are offering "retail to-go" options this morning after some restrictions were lifted at midnight.

Get the latest updates and top headlines below.

Today's top headlines

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

APRIL 24 4:40 a.m. — President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that may prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress. Read more.

APRIL 24 4:15 a.m. — Restrictions that closed down 'non-essential' businesses for the last few weeks officially lifted just a few hours ago, but don't expect to just walk into a mall or your favorite store just yet.

Instead, shoppers will be offered what's being called 'retail-to-go.' According to Gov. Greg Abbott's order here's how that'll work:

shoppers will stay in their cars

purchases should be made in advance

workers will then put the items in the back seats or trunks of cars, and there should never be any personal contact.

Nearly all of Houston-area's major malls have confirmed. They will have several stores participating. Read more here.

APRIL 23 7:15 p.m. — The Montgomery County Public Health District has linked 21 coronavirus cases to two Park Manor nursing homes in the area.

Officials said these cases include the COVID-related death of a man in his 80s, which was confirmed earlier today.

Since the first positive case was identified at Park Manor of Conroe, management has had every resident and employee tested for coronavirus.

Fifteen Conroe residents and two employees have tested positive, including one resident who is hospitalized.

At Park Manor of The Woodlands, three residents and one employee have tested positive.

Officials said one of the residents is the man who passed away and the remaining two remain in the hospital.

APRIL 23 6:53 p.m. — The Lee College Board of Regents has approved using a portion of its federal stimulus funds to waive student tuition and other fees for the current spring and upcoming summer semesters. Lee Cares is one of several initiatives the college has started to help students who've been displaced or otherwise dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

APRIL 23 6:10 p.m. — Mattress Mack wants to help Houstonians stay safe and healthy so he's giving away 10,000 free masks on Friday, April 24 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Gallery Furniture North Freeway store. Houstonians can drive up in their car and Gallery Furniture will safely distribute the masks. Masks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city has 200,000 masks to give away. More details here.

APRIL 23 6:10 p.m. — Montgomery County will have a mobile COVID-19 testing site on Monday, April 27 from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tests will be conducted by appointment only at 19115 David Memorial Dr. in Shenandoah. To register for an appointment, visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

APRIL 23 5:05 p.m. — Public beaches in Galveston will partially reopen Monday but only for pedestrians and people exercising -- and only for a few hours a day.

The Galveston City Council voted Thursday to open public beaches in the morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. More details here.

APRIL 23 3:33 p.m. — Six Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees diagnosed with coronavirus has reached 167, including 151 who work in the jail.

As of Thursday, 116 inmates in the Harris County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

APRIL 23 3:20 p.m. — Mayor Sylvester Turner said the City of Houston marked its fourth straight day with no COVID-19 deaths. The city reported 71 new cases.

Unfortunately, Harris County has two new deaths, bringing its total to 48. The county has 48 new cases outside of Houston.

APRIL 23 2:10 p.m. — There's encouraging news about the Houston area's battle against the coronavirus. Dr. Marc Boom, the President/CEO of @MethodistHosp, says the number of patients admitted with #COVID19 has been decreasing for 10 days. Cases are down 25% from the peak. Read more

APRIL 23 1:35 p.m. — The Houston Independent School District will continue to provide free meals for families the week of April 27 with another 25 food distribution sites throughout the district.

HISD Nutrition Services staff will pack enough food bags to distribute up to 500 bags — or 15,000 pounds of food — per day at each site. List of new sites here.

APRIL 23 1:05 p.m. — A regional Muslim chaplain for TDCJ has died from the coronavirus. Chaplain Akbar Shabazz, 70, died at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands after a weeklong fight with COVID-19.

Shabazz began his more than 40 years of service as a TDCJ volunteer and joined the agency as an employee in September 1977.

He coordinated Taleem classes, Jum’ah services and led the coordination of yearly Ramadan observances.

------

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.