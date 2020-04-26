Coronavirus updates: Mask order begins today; Houston to announce new testing site

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines from around Houston, Texas for Monday, April 27.

HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Harris County & Houston mask order begins today - your nose and mouth must be covered when in public. Also, Houston is expected to announce a new testing site today. Get the latest updates and top headlines below.

APRIL 26 7:38 p.m. — Montgomery County will have a mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Visitors must schedule an appointment before by calling (512) 883-2400 or visiting www.txcovidtest.org.

APRIL 26 6:35 p.m. — The city of Houston is announcing a new COVID-19 testing site on Monday.

The location will be near neighborhoods with vulnerable populations considered to be at high risk for severe illness from the virus.

The news conference will be held at Barnett Sport Complex at 10:30 a.m.

APRIL 26 5:25 p.m. — Calhoun County is reporting 29 total cases, including 12 active, 15 recoveries and 2 deaths.

APRIL 26 5:16 p.m. — Galveston County Health District officials report two new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s case total to 541. They also report one additional recovery, bringing that total to 263.

Officials said of the county’s 541 cases, 196 are tied to long-term care facilities which includes residents and employees.

APRIL 26 5:15 p.m. — Brazoria County is reporting 4 new COVID-19 cases. The county reports 449 total cases, including 243 recoveries.

APRIL 26 5:12 p.m. — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to make an announcement at 2:30 p.m. Monday on the latest measures to reopen Texas.

APRIL 26 4:21 p.m. — Matagorda County public health officials are reporting two new coronavirus cases, and both patients are younger than 5 years old. No other information was shared.

As of Sunday, a total 63 residents have tested positive and 3 people have died. There have been at least 26 recoveries, officials said.

APRIL 26 3 p.m. — The City of Houston reports 60 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, all with underlying health conditions.

The fourth deaths include two men age 70 to 79 years old, one man age 80 to 89 years old and one man age 50 to 59 years old.

Houston now has 3,284 total cases and 42 total deaths.

APRIL 26 2:20 p.m. — Chairman of ExpediaGroup Barry Diller believes social distancing for some arenas like airplanes "is a myth."

Diller appeared on CBS News "Face The Nation" and called removing middle seats from aircrafts "absurd."

"Look the thing is, we're gonna have to go through a different kind, a new kind of- let's call it risk calculation. And that's gonna be based upon levels of what we believe is safe and not safe," Diller said. Read more here.

APRIL 26 2:19 p.m. — The state job board shows thousands of openings around Texas. You won’t qualify for each one, but companies are looking for folks with a variety of skills.

The Texas Workforce Commission shows that most jobs are in health care and social assistance, with more than 30,000 openings across the state. Read more here.

APRIL 26 11:50 a.m. — The latest COVID-19 case numbers show a milestone in Texas, breaking 10K recoveries: There are 2.934 million confirmed cases worldwide with 203,670 deaths and 853,666 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at 11:45 a.m. Central time. The U.S. leads the world with 943,865 cases. Texas Health and Human Services reports that as of late Sunday morning, we have 24,631 COVID-19 cases in the state with 648 deaths and an estimated 10,763 recoveries.

APRIL 26 11:45 a.m. — Speaker Pelosi addresses frustration from state governors | U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the nation’s governors are rightfully feeling impatient about getting financial help from Congress during the coronavirus outbreak and insists the aid will come. The California Democrat tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that governors “should be impatient. Their impatience will help us get an even bigger number” in the next congressional relief package. Pelosi has already pledged to provide them billions in aid. With much of the American economy shuttered during the pandemic, state and local governments are reeling from declining sales tax revenues and surging unemployment benefit costs. View more national/world COVID-19 updates here.

APRIL 26 11:12 a.m. — Boris Johnson returns to face growing virus divisions in UK | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to work after recovering from a coronavirus infection that put him in intensive care. Johnson’s office says he will be back at his desk Monday, two weeks after he was released from a London hospital. Johnson, 55, spent a week at St. Thomas’ Hospital, including three nights in intensive care. His return to work comes as the government faces growing criticism over the deaths and disruption the virus has wreaked in the U.K. More than 20,700 people with COVID-19 have died in U.K. hospitals and thousands more are thought to have died in nursing homes. (AP) View more national/world COVID-19 updates here.

APRIL 26 11:05 a.m. — Crowds flock to Galveston County beaches: Sunny weather brings large crowd to open beach on Bolivar Peninsula Pictures taken by our sister station in Beaumont, KBMT, show a large crowd gathered at the beach. More than a dozen cars were seen parked on the sand. Read more here.

APRIL 26 10:02 a.m. — "Open Texas Now" rally | Hundreds of demonstrators crowded together in front of Frisco City Hall, Saturday, demanding Gov. Greg Abbott allow businesses, schools and churches to reopen immediately. Among demonstrators was the Dallas salon owner who received a citation for reopening her business. At the rally, she tore up the citation. Read more here.

APRIL 26 10 a.m. — 2 million chickens had to be killed without being processed. Hogs could be next | Nearly 2 million chickens from farms in Maryland and Delaware had to be killed last week. Poultry industry officials said staffing shortages at processing plants due to the coronavirus, as well as increased safety measures, are causing a backup of animals at the farm. Read more here.

APRIL 26 9:30 a.m. — Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing | With coronavirus tests in limited supply, the Pentagon has devised a phased approach that focuses first on testing an elite slice of the military that includes counterterrorism and strategic nuclear forces. The aim is to allocate testing materials in a way that preserves what the military deems its most vital missions and takes into account the test requirements for high-risk civilians. This approach belies President Donald Trump’s assertions that national testing capacity is not an issue. Pentagon officials say they aim to increase the number of tests from about 7,000 a day currently to 60,00 a day by June. (AP) View more national/world COVID-19 updates here.

APRIL 26 8:28 a.m. — NBA preping for a return? NBA facilities to begin reopening Friday | NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement still in place as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only, according to a person familiar with the league's decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly. Read more here.

APRIL 26 7:50 a.m. — In much lighter news that may bring you a smile.. Watch: Saturday Night Live 'at Home' features Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci! Dr. Anthony Fauci recently joked that if anyone was going to play him on Saturday Night Live, then obviously it should be Brad Pitt. On Saturday night, Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, got his wish as the program returned for its second “At Home” edition. Read more and watch the sketch here.

APRIL 26 7 a.m. — China says it sees no COVID-19 deaths again | China on Sunday reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the 11th straight day. The country also confirmed 11 more cases, raising its total to 82,827. Five of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, a northeastern border area with Russia that has seen a surge in infections. Another was in Guangdong province, a manufacturing and tech region bordering Hong Kong in the south. The other five were imported from overseas. China has identified 1,634 imported cases in all. View more national/world COVID-19 updates here.

APRIL 26 6 a.m. — There are 2.9 million confirmed cases worldwide with 203,332 deaths and 824,002 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at 6 a.m. Central time. The U.S. leads the world with 939,249 cases. Texas Health and Human Services reports that as of very early Sunday morning we have 23,773 COVID-19 cases in the state with 623 deaths and an estimated 9,986 recoveries.

APRIL 26 6 a.m. — What's happening today (via the AP):

— Nearly two months after an embarrassing end to his presidential campaign, Mike Bloomberg is again deploying his massive personal fortune — this time to combat the coronavirus.

— Nashville has a vibrant music industry and is known as the home of country music. But many musicians have been unable to collect unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

— Anzac Day, which marks the landing of New Zealand and Australian soldiers on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915, is observed in a muted way.

— Criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government mounts as the U.K. becomes the fifth country in the world to report 20,000 virus-related deaths.

— The Navy says the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the virus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 to 33.

— A spring heat wave drove an uptick of people to California beaches, golf courses and trails.

APRIL 26 5:57 a.m. — Kids in Spain relish outdoor hour as virus lockdowns ease | Spain has let children leave their homes for the first time in six weeks. The move comes at the start of a week in which Italy and France also are expected to detail their plans to ease some of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns. Read more here.

APRIL 26 5 a.m. — Some governments have begun easing their coronavirus restrictions, with India reopening neighborhood stores that serve many of its 1.3 billion people. In the U.S., Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have also begun loosening restrictions despite warnings from health officials that it may be too soon. (AP)

APRIL 26 5 a.m. — Hundreds of workers at Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other companies have offered to work in a wartime-like effort to stem shortages of protective medical gear and equipment. Read more here.

APRIL 26 3:15 a.m. — Virus lockdown raises tensions in France's poorest areas | France's coronavirus lockdown is raising tensions in housing projects and poor suburbs where many immigrants live. Open-air markets in these areas are closed, supermarket prices are skyrocketing and people are out of work. The mayor of Clichy-Sous-Bois, the scene of riots in 2005, has been sounding the alarm. Residents there and in other impoverished areas stand in long lines for handouts of food. Some experts warn of a deepening social crisis that could explode amid the health emergency. Alongside the food crisis, there have been scattered incidents of violence recently with youths confronting police. The French government has announced a plan for food aid of nearly $42 million for the needy. (AP)

APRIL 25 10:30 p.m. — Johns Hopkins University researchers say the global death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 200,000. A tentative easing around the world of restrictions is gathering pace with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many people rely on for basic goods. India's relaxation did not apply to hundreds of quarantined towns or shopping malls. The U.S. states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska also began loosening lockdown orders on their pandemic-wounded businesses. Italy said free protective masks will be distributed to nursing homes, police, public officials and transport workers, preparing for the return to work of millions when restrictions are eased from May 4. (AP)

APRIL 25 10:15 p.m. — Rep. Christina Morales and community partners will distribute 5,000 free masks to the East End Community on Sunday, April 26.

What: Free Protective Mask Give Away

When: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: HCCS South East Campus Parking Lot, 6815 Rustic St, Houston, TX 77087

APRIL 25 7:39 p.m. — Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to announce a new COVID-19 testing site for Houston at 10 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the United Memorial Medical Center testing site will be located near neighborhoods with vulnerable populations considered at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

APRIL 25 7:00 p.m. — Washington County reported five new COVID-19 cases.

Man, 50-59, community spread

Man, 60-69, community spread

Woman, 70-79, community spread

Woman, 80-89, community spread

Woman, 90-99, community spread

All residents lived in the 77833 ZIP Code.

-----

